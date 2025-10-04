A plane carrying activists of the Global Sumud Flotilla, detained by Israel in international waters, departed from Ramon Airport in Eilat, Israel, and reached Istanbul on Saturday.

The Turkish Airlines plane arrived in Istanbul at 1240 GMT.

Turkish officials welcomed Global Sumud Flotilla activists upon their arrival in Istanbul.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan welcomed the activists, praising their courage and determination.

He emphasised ongoing efforts to ensure the swift return of remaining Turkish citizens.

Fidan highlighted that these courageous individuals have taken an honourable stand against oppression, becoming the voice of the oppressed through their fight for justice and human values.