Mahmoud Khalil, a former Columbia University student and Palestinian activist facing deportation following his arrest on campus, has submitted evidence challenging the US government's allegations, according to an NBC report.

In the deportation case against Khalil, the government submitted extensive documents, but his legal team responded with evidence such as his residency application, media coverage and work history while highlighting flaws in the government’s claims, including reliance on unverified tabloid sources and conflicting timelines.

NBC News said it "reviewed more than 100 pages of documents submitted by the federal government in its effort to deport Khalil, as well as evidence filed by Khalil's legal team, including his permanent residency application, several articles about his activism, and contracts and letters detailing internship and work experience."

The Trump administration, which has targeted politically active international students, has made shifting allegations against Khalil, including claims he lied on his residency application, a charge that could lead to deportation.

Government officials accused Khalil of engaging in "activities aligned with Hamas," claiming his activism made Jewish students feel unsafe and that his presence "would have serious adverse foreign policy consequences for the United States," though no evidence was provided.

A Louisiana immigration judge ruled last week that Khalil can be deported under a rarely used federal law, at the discretion of Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Khalil's attorney submitted evidence, including a CNN article, to refute allegations of anti-Semitism, citing his statement that Palestinian and Jewish liberation are linked and anti-Semitism has no place in his movement.

Rubio's memo, the government's main evidence, argued that while Khalil's actions may be lawful, letting Khalil stay would undermine efforts to combat antisemitism and protect Jewish students from harassment and violence.

Trump admin 'relying on unverified tabloid articles'

The government's case includes Khalil's March 2024 residency application, which lists his past role at the British Embassy in Beirut. It alleged he omitted continued employment beyond 2022, citing a profile for the 2025 Society for International Development conference that mistakenly stated he still works for the organization.