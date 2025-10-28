AFRICA
Türkiye urges immediate halt to fighting in Sudan's Al Fasher
Ankara also urges safe passage, unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid, end to attacks on innocent civilians.
A civil war between the Sudanese army and RSF continues since April 2023. / AA
October 28, 2025

Türkiye has called for immediate cessation of hostilities in the city of Al Fasher and its surrounding areas in Sudan.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Foreign Ministry also urged safe passage, the unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid, and an end to attacks on innocent civilians.

Saying that Ankara follows the latest developments in Sudan with deep concern and concurs with the statements made by the Arab League on the matter, the ministry condemned the atrocities committed against civilians in Al Fasher, which fell under the control of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) over the weekend.

The ministry reiterated Türkiye's unequivocal support for the unity, territorial integrity, and sovereignty of Sudan and highlighted the importance of dialogue to find a peaceful solution to the conflict.

A civil war between the Sudanese army and the RSF has continued since April 2023. Thousands of people have been killed, and more than 14 million displaced due to the fighting.

