A Sudanese medical group has accused the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) group of killing 38 civilians in a village in North Kordofan state.

The Sudan Doctors Network said on Thursday that the civilians were summarily executed by RSF forces on Wednesday in Umm Dam Haj Ahmed in central Sudan.

“This barbaric act exemplifies the RSF’s policy of targeted killings based on identity, which is prevalent throughout Sudan,” the network added in a statement.

It said this “heinous crime” was the latest in “the ethnic cleansing and genocide campaign being waged by the RSF against innocent civilians in North Kordofan and Darfur” amid “shameful international silence and complicity”.

The network appealed to the international community and the UN Security Council to take immediate action to stop the RSF crimes and bring the rebel group’s leaders to justice.

There was no comment from the paramilitary group on the accusation.

The militia group claimed control over the town on Monday, one day after capturing Al Fasher, a key city in the Darfur region that had been under siege since May 2024.

Several local and international groups reported mass killings, systematic ethnic cleansing, and torture of civilians by the group in the city.

WHO condemns killings

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) condemned the reported killings of patients and civilians amid escalating violence in Al Fasher, urging an immediate end to hostilities.