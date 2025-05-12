A Myanmar junta air strike hit a school killing 22 people, including 20 children, witnesses said, despite a purported humanitarian ceasefire called to help the nation recover from a devastating earthquake.

The strike hit a school on Monday in the village of Oe Htein Kwin – some 100 kilometres (65 miles) northwest of the epicentre of the March 28 quake – at around 10:00 am (0330 GMT), locals said, "For now 22 people in total – 20 children and two teachers – have been killed," said a 34-year-old teacher at the school, asking to remain anonymous.

"We tried to spread out the children, but the fighter was too fast and dropped its bombs," she added.

An education official from the village area in the Sagaing region took the same toll.