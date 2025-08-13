A Paris airport worker has been suspended for shouting “Free Palestine” over the radio to the crew of an Israeli airline, the French transport minister has said.

French Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot confirmed late on Tuesday that the incident, which took place on the morning of on August 11, was investigated following a complaint by the crew of Israel’s El Al airline.

The investigation concluded that at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport staff member shouted “Free Palestine” during a radio exchange with the El Al crew, Tabarot said on the American social media platform X.

He emphasised that the worker’s remarks violated radio communication rules, which should be limited to matters concerning “the safety and order of air traffic.”