Baghdad voices support for disarmament of PKK terror group
Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein discusses water file with Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan.
Iraq’s FM calls ties with Türkiye “historic” and says talks with Fidan focused on the vital water file. / AA
November 2, 2025

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein pledged support for Türkiye’s ongoing efforts to disarm the PKK, aiming for a comprehensive regional solution.

“Iraq supports dialogue between Türkiye and the PKK and hopes for a solution that satisfies all sides,” Hussein told a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, as cited by the state news agency INA.

The PKK, listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU, convened a congress in May and announced its dissolution, following a February call by ringleader Abdullah Ocalan, for an end to their decades of attacks.

The terrorist group announced withdrawing from Türkiye on October 26.

Describing Baghdad-Ankara relations as “historic,” Hussein said his discussions with Fidan focused on the water file, “which represents a vital and mutual interest for both countries.”

The minister said that Iraq and Türkiye have 26 memoranda of understanding across various fields, and a document on the framework for managing shared water resources will be signed in the upcoming hours.

Türkiye and Iraq share deep historical and cultural ties, strengthened through the 2009 High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, with trade being a key area of their collaboration.

Explore
By Tuncay Şahin
