Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein pledged support for Türkiye’s ongoing efforts to disarm the PKK, aiming for a comprehensive regional solution.

“Iraq supports dialogue between Türkiye and the PKK and hopes for a solution that satisfies all sides,” Hussein told a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, as cited by the state news agency INA.

The PKK, listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU, convened a congress in May and announced its dissolution, following a February call by ringleader Abdullah Ocalan, for an end to their decades of attacks.

The terrorist group announced withdrawing from Türkiye on October 26.

Describing Baghdad-Ankara relations as “historic,” Hussein said his discussions with Fidan focused on the water file, “which represents a vital and mutual interest for both countries.”