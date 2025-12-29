Canada’s proposed Bill C-9, introduced by the government as a measure to combat hate crimes, is facing mounting criticism from civil society organisations, arguing that the legislation risks undermining freedom of expression, religious speech, and peaceful protest.

Steven Zhou, media and communications lead at the National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM), said the organisation supports the goal of tackling hate but believes the bill, as written, is dangerously flawed.

“Our perspective is that anti-hate legislation is needed,” Zhou said. “Unfortunately, Bill C-9, as it stands right now, does not really do that.”

Broad powers, vague language

Bill C-9, formally titled An Act to amend the Criminal Code (hate propaganda, hate crime and access to religious or cultural places), proposes sweeping changes to Canada’s hate-crime framework.

These include removing the requirement for attorney general consent before prosecuting hate propaganda offences, creating a new crime of “willfully promoting hatred” through public display of certain symbols, and introducing a stand-alone hate crime offence based on motivation.

While the government says the measures respond to a rise in hate incidents, critics note that Canada already has extensive hate-crime and hate-propaganda laws. They warn that the new provisions are overly broad and could be misused.

Zhou described the hate symbols provision as one of the bill’s most serious flaws, saying it could easily ensnare protesters, activists, or demonstrators acting in good faith.

“As long as someone points to something that resembles, in any way, a so-called hate symbol, it can trigger police action,” he said, warning that enforcement could hinge on perception rather than intent.

Concerns over religious expression