Russian air defence forces repelled attacks by 13 Ukrainian drones in the Moscow region and two other regions, Kaluga and Tula, south of the Russian capital, the defence ministry said.

Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote on Telegram on Tuesday that three drones headed towards Moscow had been shot down. He gave no further details of the incident.

The defence ministry said two Ukrainian drones had been downed over the Moscow region, seven in the Kaluga and four in the Tula region.

Several Russian media outlets shared videos purportedly showing debris from one of the downed drones in the city of Noginsk, east of the Russian capital.

Russia's aviation authority halted flights at two of Moscow's airports, Vnukovo and Domodedovo, on Tuesday evening.