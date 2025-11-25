Türkiye is moving ahead with testing, mass production and planned exports of its first homegrown advanced jet trainer, the Hurjet, after two prototypes completed around 340 flights and 260 flight hours, according to Turkish defence officials.

Developed by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), the Hurjet is scheduled for delivery to the Turkish Air Force’s aerobatic team, Turkish Stars, in 2026. Assembly work for the aircraft to be delivered is underway, and the newly produced jet is expected to conduct its first flight in the first quarter of next year.

The project began in August 2017, and the aircraft made its maiden flight in April 2023.

Before that, the first completed component entered the final assembly line in June 2022, followed by ground tests that included landing gear trials, wiring checks, canopy mechanisms and full avionics, electrical and fuel system tests.

Türkiye’s first jet-powered supersonic training aircraft completed its first engine start-up on January 30 2023, before making its maiden flight on April 25, 2023. Testing has since continued within its design envelope.

During testing, two Hurjets conducted a formation flight in different camouflages, and another flew with the Turkish Stars aerobatic team, demonstrations that attracted significant attention.