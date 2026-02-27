Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's ruling party has approved plans to beef up the country's intelligence capability, a party official has said, as the premier pushes ahead with a defence overhaul.

Newly empowered after a landslide victory in snap elections this month, Takaichi has vowed to make Japan "strong and prosperous" through key policy changes, including in defence and intelligence.

The plans come as a months-long diplomatic row between Japan and China over comments Takaichi made on Taiwan rumbles on.

The proposal, agreed by the intelligence strategy headquarters of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), includes establishing an upgraded intelligence bureau and strengthening "foreign intelligence collection capabilities", an LDP official said on Friday.

It calls for a mandatory registration system for foreign agents — such as individuals and corporations lobbying within Japan on behalf of other governments — as part of counterintelligence measures.

‘Major policy shift’