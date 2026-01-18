Russian strikes killed three people and wounded at least eleven others in Ukraine’s eastern Kharkiv region, Ukrainian authorities said on Sunday, as Kiev reported one of the heaviest overnight drone barrages in recent weeks.

Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Civil-Military Administration, said the attacks hit the city of Kharkiv and 12 surrounding settlements, involving missiles, guided aerial bombs and drones.

“Over the past day, the city of Kharkiv and 12 settlements of the Kharkiv region have been under enemy attacks,” Syniehubov said on Telegram. “As a result of the shelling, three people were killed and 11 were injured.”

In a separate statement, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian forces launched more than 200 drones overnight, striking a wide swath of the country, including the Sumy, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Khmelnytskyi and Odesa regions.

“There were more than 200 drone strikes tonight,” Zelenskyy said, renewing calls on Ukraine’s allies to speed up deliveries of air defence systems and missiles. “We need stronger protection.”

Cross-border strikes and prisoner talks add to tensions