EUROPE
2 min read
Three killed and 11 others wounded in Russia's air strike on city of Kharkiv, Ukraine says
Kiev reports a wave of missile, bomb, and drone attacks across multiple regions, while Moscow says Ukrainian strikes wounded civilians inside Russia.
Three killed and 11 others wounded in Russia's air strike on city of Kharkiv, Ukraine says
Emergency services personnel work to extinguish a fire following a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, January 13, 2026 / AP
January 18, 2026

Russian strikes killed three people and wounded at least eleven others in Ukraine’s eastern Kharkiv region, Ukrainian authorities said on Sunday, as Kiev reported one of the heaviest overnight drone barrages in recent weeks.

Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Civil-Military Administration, said the attacks hit the city of Kharkiv and 12 surrounding settlements, involving missiles, guided aerial bombs and drones.

“Over the past day, the city of Kharkiv and 12 settlements of the Kharkiv region have been under enemy attacks,” Syniehubov said on Telegram. “As a result of the shelling, three people were killed and 11 were injured.”

In a separate statement, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian forces launched more than 200 drones overnight, striking a wide swath of the country, including the Sumy, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Khmelnytskyi and Odesa regions.

“There were more than 200 drone strikes tonight,” Zelenskyy said, renewing calls on Ukraine’s allies to speed up deliveries of air defence systems and missiles. “We need stronger protection.”

RelatedTRT World - Russia, Ukraine attack energy sites as UK boosts missile plans for Kiev

Cross-border strikes and prisoner talks add to tensions

RECOMMENDED

Ukrainian media also reported that pro-Kiev “guerrilla units” sabotaged a power station in Russia’s Bryansk region, temporarily cutting electricity to a railway station and nearby storage facilities.

Russian authorities, meanwhile, said Ukrainian drone attacks injured civilians in several regions. In North Ossetia, drone debris fell on an apartment building in the town of Beslan, injuring two children and one adult, regional head Sergey Menyailo said.

Another civilian was wounded in a drone strike in the Tuapse district of Russia’s Krasnodar region, local officials said, adding that the person was hospitalised.

Russia’s Defence Ministry confirmed strikes on Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region, claiming its forces hit facilities involved in drone production.

Separately, Russia’s human rights ombudswoman, Tatyana Moskalkova, said she met representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Geneva to discuss prisoner exchanges, family reunification and the search for missing persons.

Russia and Ukraine last carried out a prisoner swap on October 2, 2025, following agreements reached during talks hosted in Istanbul earlier that year. Both sides have since accused each other of slowing further exchanges.

RelatedTRT World - Russia claims border settlement near Sumy as missiles hit Kharkiv energy infrastructure
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Record rains trigger deadly floods, landslides in northern Colombia
Did Seoul send drones into North Korea? Police raid spy agency
Robot dogs to assist Mexican police during 2026 World Cup
Israeli breach of Lebanon ceasefire kills child and three others
UK and Germany slam Israeli plan to expand occupied West Bank control
Armenia and US reach civil nuclear deal as Vance visits South Caucasus
UN sounds alarm over $4.6B US dues as cash shortfall threat rises
Big Tech on trial in US as Zuckerberg, YouTube chief face claims of addicting children
UK Cabinet backs PM Starmer amid resignation calls over Epstein scandal
Pakistan-India T20 game on after 'outcomes achieved' in ICC talks, 'request of friendly countries'
Cuba runs out of jet fuel as Mexico and Russia slam US oil blockade on Caribbean nation
ICC rules out sanctions against Bangladesh after T20 World Cup absence
40 more patients evacuated from Gaza via Rafah crossing under strict Israeli restrictions
US military boards 'defiant oil tanker' in Indian Ocean
SpaceX prioritises 'self-growing city' on the Moon in less than 10 years: Musk