Russian strikes killed three people and wounded at least eleven others in Ukraine’s eastern Kharkiv region, Ukrainian authorities said on Sunday, as Kiev reported one of the heaviest overnight drone barrages in recent weeks.
Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Civil-Military Administration, said the attacks hit the city of Kharkiv and 12 surrounding settlements, involving missiles, guided aerial bombs and drones.
“Over the past day, the city of Kharkiv and 12 settlements of the Kharkiv region have been under enemy attacks,” Syniehubov said on Telegram. “As a result of the shelling, three people were killed and 11 were injured.”
In a separate statement, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian forces launched more than 200 drones overnight, striking a wide swath of the country, including the Sumy, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Khmelnytskyi and Odesa regions.
“There were more than 200 drone strikes tonight,” Zelenskyy said, renewing calls on Ukraine’s allies to speed up deliveries of air defence systems and missiles. “We need stronger protection.”
Cross-border strikes and prisoner talks add to tensions
Ukrainian media also reported that pro-Kiev “guerrilla units” sabotaged a power station in Russia’s Bryansk region, temporarily cutting electricity to a railway station and nearby storage facilities.
Russian authorities, meanwhile, said Ukrainian drone attacks injured civilians in several regions. In North Ossetia, drone debris fell on an apartment building in the town of Beslan, injuring two children and one adult, regional head Sergey Menyailo said.
Another civilian was wounded in a drone strike in the Tuapse district of Russia’s Krasnodar region, local officials said, adding that the person was hospitalised.
Russia’s Defence Ministry confirmed strikes on Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region, claiming its forces hit facilities involved in drone production.
Separately, Russia’s human rights ombudswoman, Tatyana Moskalkova, said she met representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Geneva to discuss prisoner exchanges, family reunification and the search for missing persons.
Russia and Ukraine last carried out a prisoner swap on October 2, 2025, following agreements reached during talks hosted in Istanbul earlier that year. Both sides have since accused each other of slowing further exchanges.