Türkiye and Greece signed a series of bilateral agreements on Wednesday following high-level talks between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in the Turkish capital.

The two leaders co-chaired the sixth meeting of the Türkiye-Greece High-Level Cooperation Council after holding a one-on-one meeting.

An official signing ceremony for multiple agreements between the two countries was held afterwards.

Erdogan and Mitsotakis also signed a Joint Declaration between the Government of the Republic of Türkiye and the Government of the Hellenic Republic.

Among the documents signed was a memorandum of understanding on cooperation between the Investment and Finance Office of the Presidency of Türkiye and Enterprise Greece, the Greek investment and foreign trade agency.

The agreement was signed by Burak Daglioglu, head of the Turkish office, and Greek Deputy Foreign Minister Haris Theoharis.