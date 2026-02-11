TÜRKİYE
Türkiye, Greece sign wide-ranging bilateral agreements
Deals span investment, maritime transport, disaster preparedness, culture, science and technology.
Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan meets with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, February 11, 2026. / Reuters
February 11, 2026

Türkiye and Greece signed a series of bilateral agreements on Wednesday following high-level talks between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in the Turkish capital.

The two leaders co-chaired the sixth meeting of the Türkiye-Greece High-Level Cooperation Council after holding a one-on-one meeting.

An official signing ceremony for multiple agreements between the two countries was held afterwards.

Erdogan and Mitsotakis also signed a Joint Declaration between the Government of the Republic of Türkiye and the Government of the Hellenic Republic.

Among the documents signed was a memorandum of understanding on cooperation between the Investment and Finance Office of the Presidency of Türkiye and Enterprise Greece, the Greek investment and foreign trade agency.

The agreement was signed by Burak Daglioglu, head of the Turkish office, and Greek Deputy Foreign Minister Haris Theoharis.

Ro-Ro ferry services

A separate memorandum aimed at encouraging the launch of Ro-Ro ferry services between the Port of Izmir and the Port of Thessaloniki was signed by Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Mehmet Kemal Bozay and Theoharis.

Bozay and Theoharis also signed a memorandum to strengthen cooperation within the framework of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation.

Earthquake preparedness

In the field of disaster management, a memorandum on enhancing bilateral cooperation in earthquake preparedness was signed by Turkish Interior Minister Mustafa Ciftci and Greek Minister for Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Ioannis Kefalogiannis.

Cultural cooperation was addressed through another memorandum signed by Turkish Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy and Greek Culture Minister Lina Mendoni.

In science and technology, a joint declaration of intent on cooperation between Türkiye’s Ministry of Industry and Technology and Greece’s Ministry of Development was signed by Turkish Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir and Greek Development Minister Takis Theodorikakos.

SOURCE:AA
