Rahma Worldwide, a US-based charity, has accused the Israel-backed and controversial Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) of seizing its aid and using its logo without consent.

In a Facebook statement released on Thursday, Rahma said that it has been waiting for four days to transport 4,000 boxes of food and 16 containers of wheat into Gaza but were unable not deliver it to those in need.

GHF took custody of the aid and said it will “assist with distribution”, which Rahma declined, according to the charity.

In a statement to The Guardian on Thursday, the charity also noted images of food boxes bearing its logo were being circulated without Rahma’s direct involvement.

The photos, also included in GHF’s press materials, featured the logos of both Rahma and Heroic Hearts, a partner organisation.

The GHF has faced controversy since its inception. Most humanitarian organisations, including the UN, have distanced themselves from GHF, arguing that the group violates humanitarian principles by restricting aid.

‘Chaotic, undignified’