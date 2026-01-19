WORLD
Türkiye expresses condolences to Spain over deadly train crash
The Spanish prime minister has declared three days of mourning and vowed a full investigation into the causes.
Two high-speed trains derail in Spain. / Reuters
January 19, 2026

Türkiye has expressed its condolences over Sunday's train crash in Spain, which has claimed at least 39 lives.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives as a result of the train crash that occurred yesterday (18 January) in Adamuz, Spain," the Turkish foreign ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The statement further wished a speedy recovery for those injured in the crash.

At least 39 people were killed and 152 others injured when two high-speed trains collided near the town of Adamuz in Spain’s southern Cordoba province, authorities said Monday.

The accident occurred around 1840 GMT when a train travelling from Malaga to the capital, Madrid, derailed and encroached onto an adjacent track.

This caused a second train heading south from Madrid to Huelva to derail.

Regional authorities said two carriages of the Alvia train plunged down a four-metre embankment, complicating rescue efforts, El Pais reported.

Spain’s Interior Ministry said five of the injured remain in critical condition, while 24 others, including four minors, were seriously hurt.

More than 120 people sustained light to moderate injuries.

Meanwhile, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez declared three days of mourning and vowed a full investigation into the causes.

"We will uncover the answer, and once the cause of this tragedy is determined, we will present it with absolute transparency," he told reporters in the southern town of Adamuz near where the disaster happened.

SOURCE:AA, AFP
