Türkiye has expressed its condolences over Sunday's train crash in Spain, which has claimed at least 39 lives.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives as a result of the train crash that occurred yesterday (18 January) in Adamuz, Spain," the Turkish foreign ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The statement further wished a speedy recovery for those injured in the crash.

At least 39 people were killed and 152 others injured when two high-speed trains collided near the town of Adamuz in Spain’s southern Cordoba province, authorities said Monday.

The accident occurred around 1840 GMT when a train travelling from Malaga to the capital, Madrid, derailed and encroached onto an adjacent track.

This caused a second train heading south from Madrid to Huelva to derail.