Gunfire and explosions were reported near the presidential palace in Venezuela’s capital, Caracas, according to local media and social media footage that has not been independently verified.

Videos shared online appeared to show armed men with heavy weapons and military convoys deployed around Miraflores Palace.

The footage showed security forces patrolling streets near the palace as residents appeared to seek cover.

According to local outlets, the gunfire occurred at around 8 pm local time after reports of unidentified drones circling the palace, adding to confusion as authorities had yet to brief the public on the situation.