Gunfire and explosions were reported near the presidential palace in Venezuela’s capital, Caracas, according to local media and social media footage that has not been independently verified.
Videos shared online appeared to show armed men with heavy weapons and military convoys deployed around Miraflores Palace.
The footage showed security forces patrolling streets near the palace as residents appeared to seek cover.
According to local outlets, the gunfire occurred at around 8 pm local time after reports of unidentified drones circling the palace, adding to confusion as authorities had yet to brief the public on the situation.
There were no immediate reports of injuries or fatalities, and no official statement had been issued regarding damage or arrests.
The reported security incident comes hours after Vice President Delcy Rodriguez was sworn in as acting president following the detention of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, during a US military operation over the weekend.
Officials have not confirmed whether the events near the palace were directly linked to the broader political crisis unfolding in the country.