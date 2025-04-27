US President Donald Trump has said he wanted Russia's Vladimir Putin to "stop shooting" in Ukraine and sign a peace deal, one day after the US leader met Ukraine's president at the Vatican.

Trump, who boasted before his inauguration that he could halt the Russia-Ukraine war within one day, has launched a diplomatic offensive since taking office to halt the fighting.

Those efforts have so far failed to yield any results.

"Well, I want him to stop shooting, sit down, and sign a deal," Trump said in response to a question on what he wanted from Putin on Sunday.

Trump was speaking on the tarmac at Morristown airport before boarding Air Force One bound for Washington, having attended the funeral of Pope Francis in Rome on Saturday.

"We have the confines of a deal, I believe, and I want him to sign it," Trump added, likely referring to a US-proposed peace plan for the more-than-three-year-long conflict in Ukraine.