Brazil has refused to approve the appointment of a new Israeli ambassador to the country, prompting Israel to downgrade its ties with the Latin American country and reaffirm President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's status as "persona non grata", deepening the diplomatic crisis between the two countries, Israeli media said.

Lula da Silva refused on Monday to appoint Gali Dagan, the former ambassador to Colombia, as the new envoy to Brazil, leaving the position vacant.

The Times of Israel cited the Israeli Foreign Ministry as announcing that ties with Brasilia are being conducted at a lower level.

"After Brazil, unusually, refrained from replying to Ambassador Dagan's request for agreement, Israel withdrew the request, and relations between the countries are now being conducted at a lower diplomatic level," the outlet cited the ministry as saying.

The developments mark a new low for the relations between Brasilia and Tel Aviv, which were already strained over the plight of Israel's genocide in Gaza.

Double down