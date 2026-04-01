WAR ON IRAN
1 min read
UN opens investigation into Israeli attacks killing peacekeepers in Lebanon
"Despite the challenging situation on the ground, we hope to be able to update you with those results as soon as possible," a UN spokesperson says.
UN opens investigation into Israeli attacks killing peacekeepers in Lebanon
Dujarric says the probe takes time as experts examine evidence and gather information. / AA
April 1, 2026

The UN has said that investigations are under way into deadly attacks that killed three peacekeepers serving with its mission in southern Lebanon.

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Wednesday that the attacks on personnel with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) were “unacceptable” and demand full accountability.

"Investigations by us are under way, and despite the challenging situation on the ground, we hope to be able to update you with those results as soon as possible," Dujarric said.

The comments came after UNIFIL reported that three of its peacekeepers were killed in separate incidents in southern Lebanon within hours of each other, highlighting the fragile security situation as fighting between Israel and Hezbollah continues.

RECOMMENDED

Dujarric added that the process takes time, "as technical experts examine physical evidence on the scene, while others look at the context and liaise with parties to collect and verify information."

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres emphasised that the investigations should proceed "as quickly as possible, as safely as possible."

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye condemns deadly attacks on UN peacekeepers in Lebanon
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Zelenskyy, Turkish FM arrive in Damascus for security, defence talks with Syrian president
Palestinian Christians blocked again as Israeli curbs overshadow Easter in occupied East Jerusalem
Trump’s expletive-laden ultimatum threatens Iran’s power plants, bridges if Hormuz stays shut
Turkish president extends Easter greetings to Christian community
Debate grows after Germany requires approval for young men’s extended foreign stays
OPEC+ weighs symbolic output increase amid Iran war disruptions
Artemis astronauts catch first human glimpse of Moon’s 'Grand Canyon'
Ukraine hits oil refinery, Baltic Sea port of Primorsk in Russia
Iran war disrupts global food, medicine supply as aid pipeline choked
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian towns of Qusra and Jalud
At least 20 killed, including children, as Israeli strikes hit southern Lebanon
Ex-Israeli PM warns of war crimes in the occupied West Bank
'Fundamentally illegitimate': Rohingya group slams ex-junta leader's rise to Myanmar presidency
Boats sail from Marseille to join Gaza aid flotilla, aiming to break Israel’s blockade
Erdogan, NATO chief discuss conflicts as ‘geostrategic deadlock’ deepens over Iran