The UN has said that investigations are under way into deadly attacks that killed three peacekeepers serving with its mission in southern Lebanon.

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Wednesday that the attacks on personnel with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) were “unacceptable” and demand full accountability.

"Investigations by us are under way, and despite the challenging situation on the ground, we hope to be able to update you with those results as soon as possible," Dujarric said.

The comments came after UNIFIL reported that three of its peacekeepers were killed in separate incidents in southern Lebanon within hours of each other, highlighting the fragile security situation as fighting between Israel and Hezbollah continues.