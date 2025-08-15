One person was killed and another was wounded in a shooting following Friday prayers near the Orebro Mosque in Sweden, police said, adding they believed it was linked to feuding organised crime gangs.

According to the broadcaster SVT News, several shots were fired shortly after Friday prayers ended and people began to leave.

A preliminary investigation into the incident has begun.

While a large police operation is reportedly underway in the area, several rescue units and police officers, as well as seven ambulances, are on the scene.

Police suspect the shooting was gang-related, according to information obtained by the Swedish daily Aftonbladet.