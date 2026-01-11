Israeli forces carried out a series of raids and shooting incidents across the occupied West Bank, killing a Palestinian in Hebron, besieging a mosque, and arresting two people in Nablus.

In the northern city of Nablus, eyewitnesses told Anadolu that undercover Israeli units infiltrated the Old City on Sunday before large military reinforcements entered from several directions, spreading through residential alleys and market areas amid heavy gunfire.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said its crews treated 20 Palestinians for injuries during the raid, including three wounded by live fire who were transferred to the hospital, one injured by rubber bullets, one beaten by Israeli forces, and 15 others who suffered suffocation from tear gas and were treated at the scene.

Israeli forces surrounded Al-Satoun Mosque in the Yasmina neighbourhood, trapping dozens of worshippers inside after dawn prayers.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said it coordinated with the International Committee of the Red Cross to evacuate those inside, confirming that at least 12 worshippers, along with journalists and paramedics, were allowed to leave, while others remained held for hours.

Israeli troops also arrested two Palestinians, identified by witnesses as Loay Shaaban and Hamido Zakari.