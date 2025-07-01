Zohran Mamdani has won New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary, a new vote count confirmed on Tuesday, cementing his stunning upset of former Governor Andrew Cuomo and sending him to the general election.

Results of the city's ranked choice voting tabulation were released on Tuesday and showed Mamdani trouncing Cuomo by 12 percentage points.

In a statement, Mamdani said he was humbled by the support he received in the primary and started turning his attention to the general election.

"Last Tuesday, Democrats spoke in a clear voice, delivering a mandate for an affordable city, a politics of the future, and a leader unafraid to fight back against rising authoritarianism," he said.

"I am humbled by the support of more than 545,000 New Yorkers who voted for our campaign and am excited to expand this coalition even further as we defeat Eric Adams and win a city government that puts working people first."

'People in New York are crazy'

US President Donald Trump, meanwhile continued his attacks on the New York City mayoral candidate as a "total nut job."

"Frankly, I've heard he's a total nut job," Trump told reporters.

"I think the people in New York are crazy because they go this route. I think they're crazy. We will have a communist in the… for the first time, really a pure, true communist. He wants to operate the grocery stores. The department stores. What about the people that are there? I think it's crazy."

The Democratic nominee has been a vocal supporter of Palestine and a critic of Israel.

He co-founded the Bowdoin College chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine, and in 2023, he joined a hunger strike outside the White House demanding end to Israeli genocide in Gaza.

Mamdani, a self-identified democratic socialist, told NBC News on Sunday that mayors should not "police speech" when he was asked to condemn the "Globalise the intifada" phrase.