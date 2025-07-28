Australia has seen a “dramatic surge” in anti-Muslim incidents since the October 7, 2023, since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza war, with women and girls disproportionately targeted, local broadcaster SBS News reported Monday.

The report cited Nora Amath, executive director of the Islamophobia Register Australia, as saying that women and girls make up about 75 percent of victims, while most perpetrators are non-Muslim men.

Amath agreed that geopolitical events can serve as a catalyst for Islamophobia in Australia, but they are not the only contributing factor.

“Political rhetoric is very important to whether we see a rise or a decrease in incidents reported to us.

''We're talking about thousands and thousands of incidents...For many Muslim females who wear the headscarf, they feel that an incident of Islamophobia is what it means to be a Muslim here in Australia," she said.

In March, a report on Islamophobia in Australia found a steep increase in assaults, abuse and threats based on reports to the Islamophobia Register between January 2023 and November 2024.