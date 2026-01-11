US President Donald Trump has said that Cuba will no longer receive oil or financial support from Venezuela and claimed the US now protects Venezuela, following a US military operation that abducted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump said on Sunday that for years the island nation had relied on large amounts of oil and money from Venezuela in return for providing security services to Venezuelan leaders, but said that arrangement had ended.

“There will be no more oil or money going to Cuba—zero!” he wrote.

He also reposted a social media message suggesting that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, born to Cuban immigrant parents, would become the next leader of Cuba.

Trump shared that post with the comment, "Sounds good to me!"