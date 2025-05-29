Türkiye has commemorated the victims of a 1993 racist arson attack in the German city of Solingen which killed five members of a Turkish family.

"We remember with respect our five citizens who lost their lives 32 years ago in the racist Solingen attack," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The ministry also paid tribute to Mevlude Genc, who lost two daughters, two granddaughters, and a niece in the attack but later became a symbol of reconciliation in Germany for her calls for peace and restraint in the aftermath. She died in 2022 and is often remembered as the “Wise Mother.”

"On this occasion, we once again honour the memory of Mevlude Genc… with respect and gratitude," the ministry said.

Fight against racism, Islamophobia