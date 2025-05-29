TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Türkiye commemorates victims of Solingen arson attack on 32nd anniversary
In 1993, five Turkish citizens killed in Germany's Solingen when their house were set on fire by far-right extremists.
Türkiye commemorates victims of Solingen arson attack on 32nd anniversary
Genc family lost five members when a gang of four Neo-Nazis set fire to their house in the town of Solingen, Germany. / AA
May 29, 2025

Türkiye has commemorated the victims of a 1993 racist arson attack in the German city of Solingen which killed five members of a Turkish family.

"We remember with respect our five citizens who lost their lives 32 years ago in the racist Solingen attack," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The ministry also paid tribute to Mevlude Genc, who lost two daughters, two granddaughters, and a niece in the attack but later became a symbol of reconciliation in Germany for her calls for peace and restraint in the aftermath. She died in 2022 and is often remembered as the “Wise Mother.”

"On this occasion, we once again honour the memory of Mevlude Genc… with respect and gratitude," the ministry said.

RelatedA Turkish victim of neo-Nazi hatred, a messenger of peace dies in Germany

Fight against racism, Islamophobia

RECOMMENDED

The statement added that Türkiye would continue to confront “rising racism, xenophobia and hatred against Islam on every platform.”

On May 29, 1993, four far-right German youths aged between 16 and 23 set fire to the home of the Turkish Genc family in Solingen, North Rhine-Westphalia. The attack killed five people and injured 14 others.

Three of the perpetrators were sentenced to 10 years in prison, and the fourth received a 15-year sentence.

The attack shocked Germany and drew international condemnation, prompting debates around racism and integration in the country.

Explore
Israel carries out sweeping raids, arrests dozens in occupied West Bank
Greenland standoff serves as wake-up call for Europe: Macron
Maliki rejects 'blatant US interference' after Trump threatens to cut Iraq support
Foreign media group voices disappointment over Israeli court's fresh delay on Gaza media access
Türkiye arrests six for allegedly spying for Iran
Death toll reaches 50 in Indonesia landslide with dozens still missing
Russia and Ukraine report casualties in overnight air attacks
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation
US interest payments surpass defence spending as national debt hits $38.5 trillion
Iran says it is in 'complete control' of the Strait of Hormuz amid threat of war with US
Dozens detained after anti-ICE sit-in at New York hotel
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance
Bangladesh signs defence deal with China to start manufacturing drones locally
Starmer, Zelenskyy discuss Abu Dhabi talks over call, stress need for 'just and lasting peace'
Israeli bombardment hits Gaza amid persistent truce breaches