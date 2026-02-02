The two-day OMNEX 2026 Oman–Türkiye Business Forum and International Trade Expo kicked off on Monday in the Omani capital of Muscat.
The opening ceremony was attended by Tatarstan head Rustam Minnikhanov, Omani royal Faisal bin Turki bin Mahmoud Al Said, Turkish Deputy Trade Minister Sezai Ucarmak and Bilal Erdogan, chair of the trustees’ board at the Turkish nongovernmental organisation (NGO) Ilim Yayma Vakfi.
Minnikhanov said such events play a key role in strengthening international and interregional ties while helping identify new opportunities in a rapidly changing world.
He said Tatarstan has a strong investment and innovation ecosystem, supported by special economic zones, technoparks, industrial parks and business incubators.
He added Tatarstan offers tax, customs and commercial incentives to investors, with the oil and gas sector forming the backbone of its economy.
“We developed our oil refining and petrochemical capabilities, and we produce automobiles, aircraft, helicopters, ships, and other mechanical engineering products,” he said. “We also made significant progress in digitalisation, Islamic banking, and finance.”
Action plan
Ucarmak said the Turkish Trade Ministry supports such events and that Türkiye has become one of the countries capable of producing goods at internationally accepted quality standards.
He said that while Oman is geographically close to Türkiye, land transportation challenges linked to neighbouring countries remain an issue.
“I think the complete resolution of Syria’s problems will remove this obstacle,” he said. “Looking at our trade volume, our trade rose around 60 times since 2003, totaling around $1.4 billion, but we have to admit that this does not reflect the capacity and the potential of the two countries.”
Ucarmak said more than 100,000 Omani tourists visit Türkiye annually, with some purchasing homes, adding that growth in tourism would have a positive impact on bilateral trade.
“The opening of the Alican Customs Gate on the Armenian border this month will contribute to Türkiye in the east and the south — we have a Joint Economic Commission (JEC) mechanism operating between Türkiye and Oman, and we have mutual meetings and an action plan every year,” he added.
Strategic platform
Salim Abdullah Al Rawas, Omani chair of the Türkiye–Oman Business Council at the Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK), said the event serves as a strategic platform to strengthen economic cooperation between the two countries.
Al Rawas said Oman’s economy is expanding beyond oil and has begun attracting foreign investors.
“Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tariq signed numerous deals during his visit to Türkiye and the two countries are determined to boost their commercial activities,” he said. “The number of Turkish firms in Oman is on the rise and investments and collaborations in strategic sectors like energy, logistics, tourism, technology, and manufacturing will contribute to Oman’s economic diversification goals in line with Vision 2040.”
Türkiye’s satellite operator Turksat and Oman-based Industrial Management Technology and Contracting signed a cooperation agreement following the speeches.