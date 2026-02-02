The two-day OMNEX 2026 Oman–Türkiye Business Forum and International Trade Expo kicked off on Monday in the Omani capital of Muscat.

The opening ceremony was attended by Tatarstan head Rustam Minnikhanov, Omani royal Faisal bin Turki bin Mahmoud Al Said, Turkish Deputy Trade Minister Sezai Ucarmak and Bilal Erdogan, chair of the trustees’ board at the Turkish nongovernmental organisation (NGO) Ilim Yayma Vakfi.

Minnikhanov said such events play a key role in strengthening international and interregional ties while helping identify new opportunities in a rapidly changing world.

He said Tatarstan has a strong investment and innovation ecosystem, supported by special economic zones, technoparks, industrial parks and business incubators.

He added Tatarstan offers tax, customs and commercial incentives to investors, with the oil and gas sector forming the backbone of its economy.

“We developed our oil refining and petrochemical capabilities, and we produce automobiles, aircraft, helicopters, ships, and other mechanical engineering products,” he said. “We also made significant progress in digitalisation, Islamic banking, and finance.”

Related Türkiye to enhance Oman's economic transformation with production capacity - TRT World

Action plan

Ucarmak said the Turkish Trade Ministry supports such events and that Türkiye has become one of the countries capable of producing goods at internationally accepted quality standards.

He said that while Oman is geographically close to Türkiye, land transportation challenges linked to neighbouring countries remain an issue.