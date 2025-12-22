MIDDLE EAST
1 min read
Israel's Netanyahu threatens Iran with 'very severe response' in case of attack
The threat came during a conference with Greek-administered Cyprus leader Nikos Christodoulides and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.
Israel's Netanyahu threatens Iran with 'very severe response' in case of attack
"Any action against Israel will be met with a very severe response," Netanyahu said. / Reuters
December 22, 2025

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has threatened Iran with "a very severe response" if it carries out any military attack against Tel Aviv.

The threat was made during a press conference Netanyahu held on Monday evening in Jerusalem with Greek-administered Cyprus leader Nikos Christodoulides and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

"Any action against Israel will be met with a very severe response," Netanyahu said.

Tension has escalated between Israel and Iran in recent days amid Israeli accusations for Tehran of accelerating the production of ballistic missiles.

RECOMMENDED

Israel launched an unprovoked attack on Tehran on June 13, targeting military, nuclear and civilian sites as well as senior military commanders and nuclear scientists.

The Israeli attack came despite a US warning not to strike Iran amid nuclear negotiations.

Tehran launched retaliatory missile and drone strikes, while the US bombed three Iranian nuclear sites. The 12-day conflict came to a halt under a US-sponsored ceasefire that took effect on June 24.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
China remains the world's top shipbuilder in 2025
Drone crashes inside Polish military base near arms depot
New US bill targets constitutional abuses by ICE agents
US judge blocks Trump's plan to end protections for 350,000 Haitians
China moves to kill hidden 'flush' door handles in sweeping car safety crackdown
Death toll from heavy snow in Japan hits 30
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Clintons agree to testify before US Congress to avoid contempt vote
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
Trump claims Cuba talks underway as Havana denies 'dialogue'
France investigates Franco-Israelis for complicity in Gaza genocide
Every Minneapolis federal agent getting body camera 'effective immediately'
Trump backs House push to pass funding deal to avert another shutdown
UN backs Rafah crossing reopening, stresses safe passage for civilians
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week