Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has threatened Iran with "a very severe response" if it carries out any military attack against Tel Aviv.

The threat was made during a press conference Netanyahu held on Monday evening in Jerusalem with Greek-administered Cyprus leader Nikos Christodoulides and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

"Any action against Israel will be met with a very severe response," Netanyahu said.

Tension has escalated between Israel and Iran in recent days amid Israeli accusations for Tehran of accelerating the production of ballistic missiles.