Two Syrian army soldiers were killed when the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) attacked military positions in the Maadan area of Raqqa in northeastern Syria just after midnight, official media reported on Thursday.

The SDF terrorists launched a “heavy pre-attack bombardment with various types of weapons” before overrunning several Syrian army positions,” the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) said, citing Syria’s Defence Ministry.

The attack resulted in two soldiers killed and multiple wounded, the agency added.

Syrian army forces “responded to the sources of fire and carried out a direct counterattack,” regaining control of the sites and expelling the attacking force.

‘Treacherous and recurring assault’

The ministry accused the SDF of carrying out a “treacherous and recurring assault,” saying such attacks on Syrian army positions occur “almost daily.”