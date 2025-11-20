TÜRKİYE RELATIONS
Two Syrian army soldiers killed in SDF attack in Raqqa
Defence Ministry says SDF seized several army positions after heavy shelling before Syrian forces counterattacked and retook sites.
Syrian authorities say that in the months since, the SDF has not shown any efforts to meet the terms of the ceasefire agreement. / AP
November 20, 2025

Two Syrian army soldiers were killed when the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) attacked military positions in the Maadan area of Raqqa in northeastern Syria just after midnight, official media reported on Thursday.

The SDF terrorists launched a “heavy pre-attack bombardment with various types of weapons” before overrunning several Syrian army positions,” the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) said, citing Syria’s Defence Ministry.

The attack resulted in two soldiers killed and multiple wounded, the agency added.

Syrian army forces “responded to the sources of fire and carried out a direct counterattack,” regaining control of the sites and expelling the attacking force.

‘Treacherous and recurring assault’

The ministry accused the SDF of carrying out a “treacherous and recurring assault,” saying such attacks on Syrian army positions occur “almost daily.”

There was no immediate response from the SDF.

On March 10, the Syrian presidency announced the signing of an agreement for the SDF’s integration into state institutions, reaffirming the country's territorial unity and rejecting any attempts at division.

Syrian authorities say that in the months since, the SDF has not shown any efforts to meet the terms of the agreement.

The SDF is dominated by the terrorist group YPG, the Syrian branch of the terrorist PKK.

The Syrian government has been intensifying security efforts since last year’s ouster of Bashar al Assad after 24 years in power.

SOURCE:AA
