The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) has said that Palestinians in Gaza continue to struggle under dire humanitarian conditions, which have not improved despite a ceasefire in place for over two months.

“In Gaza, conditions remain dire, and humanitarian needs are overwhelming. Families continue to endure severe shortages and widespread destruction,” the agency said on Tuesday in a statement on the US social media platform X.

Citing the latest report by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), the statement said that 1.6 million people face acute food insecurity in the enclave.

“Gaza remains in a man-made hunger crisis,” the UNRWA quoted Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini.

The agency reaffirmed that its teams, who are also displaced, are still working on the ground to support affected families.