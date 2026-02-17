POLITICS
Geneva becomes Ground Zero for diplomacy with Iran nuclear and Ukraine peace talks
Top US envoys shuttled between high-stakes nuclear talks with Iran and tense peace negotiations on Russia-Ukraine war in the Swiss city.
The streets of Geneva became a stage for international pressure on Tuesday. / Reuters
4 hours ago

Geneva has been abuzz with diplomatic to-and-fro as top US envoys have shuttled between negotiations on Iran’s nuclear programme and talks on ending Russia-Ukraine war.

Convoys of diplomatic vehicles criss-crossed the rain-swept Swiss city, with journalists trying to determine who was heading where as the countries involved have kept tight-lipped on how discussions were progressing.

Early Tuesday, reporters and camera crews positioned themselves opposite the Intercontinental Hotel, hoping to spot the Ukrainian, Russian and US delegations arriving for the first of two days of negotiations.

Across Lake Geneva in the Cologny district, other journalists gathered near the Omani ambassador's residence, where US and Iranian delegations were meeting.

Reporters crowded the pavement opposite the private street leading to the residence.

Meanwhile, outside the United Nations office in Geneva, around 200 demonstrators denounced Iran's protest crackdown.

They were later replaced by around 100 pro-Ukraine activists denouncing Russia's nearly four-year-old war with Ukraine, with banner reading "Save Ukraine to preserve peace in Europe".

Alexandre Plautard, a 24-year-old international relations student, described the moment as "historic".

"We might finally have a way forward," he said.

