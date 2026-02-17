Geneva has been abuzz with diplomatic to-and-fro as top US envoys have shuttled between negotiations on Iran’s nuclear programme and talks on ending Russia-Ukraine war.

Convoys of diplomatic vehicles criss-crossed the rain-swept Swiss city, with journalists trying to determine who was heading where as the countries involved have kept tight-lipped on how discussions were progressing.

Early Tuesday, reporters and camera crews positioned themselves opposite the Intercontinental Hotel, hoping to spot the Ukrainian, Russian and US delegations arriving for the first of two days of negotiations.

Across Lake Geneva in the Cologny district, other journalists gathered near the Omani ambassador's residence, where US and Iranian delegations were meeting.

Reporters crowded the pavement opposite the private street leading to the residence.