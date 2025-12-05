Fighting has raged in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), a day after US President Donald Trump hosted DRC and Rwandan leaders in Washington to sign new deals aimed at ending years of conflict in a region rich in minerals.

DRC's President Felix Tshisekedi and Rwanda's Paul Kagame on Thursday reaffirmed commitments to a US-brokered deal reached in June to stabilise the vast country and open the way for more Western mining investment.

"We're settling a war that's been going on for decades," said Trump, whose administration has intervened in a string of conflicts around the world.

On the ground, however, fierce fighting continued on Friday, with the warring sides blaming one another.

Resolving core issues

The Rwandan-backed AFC/M23 rebel group, which seized the two largest cities in eastern DRC earlier this year and is not bound by the Washington agreement, said forces loyal to the government were conducting widespread attacks.

The group said in a statement that 23 people were killed and several others wounded in bombardments that targeted towns in South Kivu province in eastern DRC.

A DRC army spokesperson said clashes were ongoing and Rwandan forces were bombing.

Analysts say US diplomacy paused an escalation of fighting in eastern DRC but failed to resolve core issues, with neither DRC nor Rwanda fulfilling pledges made in the June agreement.

Videos shared online showed dozens of displaced families fleeing on foot with their belongings and livestock near the town of Luvungi in South Kivu province in eastern DRC.