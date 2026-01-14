Israel has raised its alert level for the Air Force and army units amid reports of a possible US strike on Iran, Israeli media have said.
The Maariv newspaper, citing Israeli military sources, said the alert level has been increased in the Air Force, the Military Intelligence Service and the Northern Command.
No decision has been made to change the level of readiness on the home front, according to the report.
The army "continues to closely monitor developments in Iran amid concerns that the US military may launch an attack on Tehran," the newspaper said.
According to Maariv, Israel’s military is coordinating with US Central Command regarding any potential strike on Iran.
The reports have emerged as anti-government protests have continued in Iran since late last month.
Iranian officials have accused the United States and Israel of backing what they describe as "riots" and "terrorism."
There are no official casualty figures, but the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency has estimated that more than 2,000 people have been killed, including protesters and members of the security forces.
Separately, Iran’s government has accused Washington of seeking to manufacture a pretext for military intervention.
In a post on X on Tuesday, Iran’s mission to the United Nations said US policy towards Iran was rooted in regime change.
"Sanctions, threats, engineered unrest, and chaos serve as the modus operandi to manufacture a pretext for military intervention," the statement said.
The mission added that Washington’s "playbook" would "fail again."
The comments came after US President Donald Trump threatened what he described as "strong action" in response to Iran’s crackdown on protests.