Israel has raised its alert level for the Air Force and army units amid reports of a possible US strike on Iran, Israeli media have said.

The Maariv newspaper, citing Israeli military sources, said the alert level has been increased in the Air Force, the Military Intelligence Service and the Northern Command.

No decision has been made to change the level of readiness on the home front, according to the report.

The army "continues to closely monitor developments in Iran amid concerns that the US military may launch an attack on Tehran," the newspaper said.

According to Maariv, Israel’s military is coordinating with US Central Command regarding any potential strike on Iran.

The reports have emerged as anti-government protests have continued in Iran since late last month.

Iranian officials have accused the United States and Israel of backing what they describe as "riots" and "terrorism."