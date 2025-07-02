Switzerland has initiated proceedings to dissolve the Geneva branch of the controversial, US- and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation aid group, citing legal shortcomings in its establishment.

The GHF began handing out food packages in Gaza at the end of May, overseeing a new model of aid deliveries that has drawn UN criticism over a perceived lack of neutrality in Gaza's war as well as the killings of hundreds of Palestinians in mass shootings near its distribution hubs.

The GHF is registered in the US state of Delaware and had registered an affiliate in Geneva on February 12. It did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Swiss move to shut down its Geneva office.

"The ESA may order the dissolution of the foundation if no creditors come forward within the legal 30-day period," the Federal Supervisory Authority for Foundations (ESA) said in a creditors’ notice published in the Swiss Official Gazette of Commerce on Wednesday.

The ESA told Reuters the GHF had not fulfilled certain legal requirements including having the correct number of board members, a postal address or a Swiss bank account.