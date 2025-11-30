WORLD
3 min read
Hundreds of Palestinians trained in Egypt for future Gaza police force
Palestinian official said all members of the force will be from Gaza and paid by the Palestinian Authority, which is based in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.
Hundreds of Palestinians trained in Egypt for future Gaza police force
A Palestinian woman inspects the damage at the site of Israeli strikes that destroyed Al-Jundi al-Majhoul residential tower, in Gaza City / Reuters
November 30, 2025

Egypt is training hundreds of Palestinian police officers with an eye towards integrating them into a post-war security force in Gaza, a Palestinian official told AFP.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty announced the plan to train 5,000 officers for Gaza during talks with Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa last August.

A first group of more than 500 officers were trained in Cairo in March and since September the two-month courses have resumed to welcome hundreds more people, the Palestinian official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

He said all members of the force will be from Gaza and paid by the Palestinian Authority, which is based in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.

"I'm very happy with the training. We want a permanent end to war and aggression, and we're eager to serve our country and fellow citizens," said a 26-year-old Palestinian police officer.

He told AFP he hoped the security force would be "independent, loyal only to Palestine and not subject to external alliances or objectives".

"We received outstanding operational training, with modern equipment for border surveillance," said a Palestinian lieutenant who also requested anonymity for security reasons, as did everyone interviewed by AFP.

'Protecting the dream'

The training also highlighted the role of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) as the legitimate representative of the Palestinian people and stressed the importance of "protecting the dream of creating" a fully sovereign and independent Palestinian state.

A senior security official from the Palestinian Authority confirmed that its president Mahmud Abbas had instructed Interior Minister Ziad Hab al-Reeh to coordinate with Egypt on the training.

During talks sponsored by Egypt late last year, the Palestinian movements -- including the two main ones, Hamas and Fatah -- agreed to a force of around 10,000 police officers.

RECOMMENDED

Under the agreement, the security force would be supervised by a committee of technocrats approved by the Palestinian movements.

A senior Hamas official confirmed to AFP that the movement supported "the details regarding security and management of Gaza" agreed during the talks.

The subject was also addressed in US President Donald Trump's peace plan, which led to last month's fragile Gaza ceasefire, and was later endorsed by a UN Security Council resolution.

RelatedTRT World - EU plans to train 3,000 Palestinian police officers for post-ceasefire Gaza

Europe too

The plan notably authorises the creation of an international force that would be responsible for securing border areas and demilitarising Gaza.

The European Union also wants to train up to 3,000 Palestinian police officers in Gaza under a scheme similar to one it already runs in the West Bank, an EU official told AFP.

The EU has financed a police training mission in the occupied West Bank since 2006, with a budget of around 13 million euros ($15 million).

But many details remain up in the air.

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas has said it no longer wants to govern Gaza but added that it does not intend to disappear and remains a central part of Palestinian political life. It added that it is not opposed to handing over part of its arsenal, but only as part of a Palestinian political process.

RelatedTRT World - Egypt urges swift UN action to authorise Gaza peacekeeping mission
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
South Africa orders Israeli envoy to leave over 'series of violations'
US justice department releases 3 million new pages of Epstein files, shedding new light on case
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Former CNN star journalist Don Lemon arrested over ICE protests
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request