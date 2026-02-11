French investigators are examining the death of a third baby who had consumed infant formula covered by precautionary recalls, the French health ministry said.

Nestle, Danone and privately owned Lactalis have recalled batches of infant formula sold in dozens of countries, including France, due to possible contamination with cereulide, a toxin that can cause nausea and vomiting.

"As of February 11, 2026, three reports of infant deaths have been brought to the attention of the French health authorities, relating to children for whom consumption of infant formula affected by the recalls has been reported," the health ministry said on its website on Wednesday.

"To date, no causal link has been scientifically established. Judicial investigations are in progress," it added.

The authorities had previously said two deaths were being investigated for a possible link with recalled infant formula.

Those babies had consumed formula recalled by Nestle's Guigoz brand.

It could not be immediately established what infant formula the third baby had consumed.