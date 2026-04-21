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In a dramatic shift, Hungary's new Prime Minister vows to detain Netanyahu
Prime Minister-elect Peter Magyar confirms that Hungary will honour ICC arrest warrants, potentially leading to detention of Benjamin Netanyahu.
In a dramatic shift, Hungary's new Prime Minister vows to detain Netanyahu
Hungarian Prime Minister-elect Peter Magyar affirmed Monday that Hungary will detain any leaders wanted by the International Criminal Court. / Reuters
6 hours ago

Hungary's Prime Minister-elect Peter Magyar has said that his country must take Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu into custody if he enters Hungarian territory while wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The ICC issued an arrest warrant for Netanyahu in November 2024 over war crimes and crimes against humanity, an order that member countries are in principle obliged to enforce.

Hungary previously refused to arrest the Israeli PM when he visited Budapest in April 2025.

However, Magyar has announced he will halt the withdrawal process by 2 June.

"If a country is a member of the ICC and a person who is wanted by the ICC enters our territory, then that person must be taken into custody," Magyar told reporters, confirming his intention to align with international law.

The shift comes after Viktor Orban's 16-year rule ended on 12 April, following a landslide victory by Magyar's centre-right Tisza party.

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Experts suggest that under the new leadership, the EU has gained a "less obstructive partner," potentially unlocking a $105 billion loan for Kiev.

Under the new government, experts anticipate a "subtle recalibration" in ties with Tel Aviv.

In April 2025, Hungary’s government said it had decided to withdraw from the ICC, announcing the move during Netanyahu’s state visit, his first trip to Europe since the court issued a warrant for his arrest.

However, according to Bloomberg, Magyar’s legal advisers say Hungary’s exit from the court has not been finalised, adding that the process would be halted when he takes office in early May.

RelatedTRT World - Will Orban’s election defeat lead to a dramatic change in Europe?
SOURCE:TRT World
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