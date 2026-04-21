Hungary's Prime Minister-elect Peter Magyar has said that his country must take Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu into custody if he enters Hungarian territory while wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The ICC issued an arrest warrant for Netanyahu in November 2024 over war crimes and crimes against humanity, an order that member countries are in principle obliged to enforce.

Hungary previously refused to arrest the Israeli PM when he visited Budapest in April 2025.

However, Magyar has announced he will halt the withdrawal process by 2 June.

"If a country is a member of the ICC and a person who is wanted by the ICC enters our territory, then that person must be taken into custody," Magyar told reporters, confirming his intention to align with international law.

The shift comes after Viktor Orban's 16-year rule ended on 12 April, following a landslide victory by Magyar's centre-right Tisza party.