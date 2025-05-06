WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
Pope's parting gift to Gaza: A popemobile-turned-health clinic for children
As part of his final wish, Pope Francis’s popemobile is set to become a health clinic equipped with diagnostic and emergency medical equipment for children in Palestine’s Gaza.
00:00
Pope's parting gift to Gaza: A popemobile-turned-health clinic for children
Producer: Hatice Cagla Gunaydin, Graphic Artist: Enes Danis / TRT World
May 6, 2025

Honouring his final wish, one of Pope Francis’s popemobiles is set to be converted into a mobile health clinic for children in Palestine’s Gaza, according to the Vatican's official media outlet.

The vehicle, used by the late pontiff during his 2014 visit to the Holy Land, is being outfitted with diagnostic and emergency medical supplies to serve children in the Palestinian enclave, where health services have been devastated by 18 months of Israeli bombardment. 

Pope Francis, who died last month, entrusted the initiative to the Catholic aid organisation Caritas Jerusalem in the months before his death, Vatican News said.

RECOMMENDED

The mobile unit will be equipped with rapid infection tests, vaccines, diagnostic tools and suture kits, and staffed by medical personnel. 

Caritas plans to deploy the clinic to communities without access to functioning healthcare facilities once humanitarian access to Gaza is feasible.

Explore
US says killed al-Qaeda-linked leader tied to deadly ambush in Syria
Nigeria beat Egypt on penalties to take third place at AFCON
Europe pushes back hard against Trump’s Greenland tariff threats
EU and Mercosur seal landmark trade pact in defiant push against US protectionism
Trump threatens 8 European nations with tariffs over Greenland
Passenger aircraft missing in Indonesia with 11 on board, search underway
‘Greenland is not for sale’: Mass protests erupt in Denmark and Greenland over US threats
Egypt and Sudan welcome Trump’s offer to mediate the Nile dam dispute
Israel carries out new incursion into Daraa countryside in violation of Syria's sovereignty
Sisi welcomes Trump offer to mediate Nile dam dispute with Ethiopia
Syrian army reports deadly YPG terror attack on patrol near Aleppo's Maskanah
Ukrainian delegation arrives in US for Trump-led talks on ending war with Russia
Uganda police deny arrest of opposition leader Bobi Wine as President Museveni nears reelection
Seven killed in suspected extortion shooting near Cape Town: police
Syrian army takes full control of eastern Aleppo's Deir Hafir after YPG terror group's withdrawal