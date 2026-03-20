From mosques filled with worshippers to makeshift shelters in war zones, Eid al-Fitr is being observed this year amid a stark mix of celebration and conflict.

While millions gathered for prayers to mark the end of Ramadan, others did so under the strain of displacement, air raids and uncertainty, underscoring how deeply the region’s turmoil has seeped into moments of faith and festivity.

In Türkiye’s Istanbul, worshippers filled grand mosques for prayers, while families in Palestine’s Gaza turned streets and makeshift shelters into spaces for the holiday, despite the devastation surrounding them.

Traditionally a time for family gatherings, outings and new clothes, Eid is also being observed in Egypt and among Muslim communities in Greece and Russia.

The festive mood contrasts sharply with unrest in the Middle East.

In Israel-occupied East Jerusalem, Palestinians prayed outside the Old City walls after al-Aqsa Mosque remained closed due to the US-Israel war on Iran.

In Beirut, families displaced by clashes between Hezbollah and Israel spent Eid in street tents, while others gathered outside Al-Amin Mosque.