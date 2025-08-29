WAR ON GAZA
Israeli forces label Gaza City a 'dangerous combat zone' ahead of major assault
Intense Israeli air strikes hit densely populated districts as humanitarian agencies warn further escalation could deepen Gaza's crisis.
Eyewitnesses said that intense firepower and airstrikes were concentrated in the northern and eastern districts of the city. / AP
August 29, 2025

Israeli forces have begun “preparatory operations for a powerful assault” on Gaza City, declaring the densely populated urban centre a “dangerous combat zone,” according to an army statement.

The army spokesperson Avichay Adraee said in a statement through X that “based on the assessment of the situation and directives from the political leadership, it has been decided that starting on Friday at 0700GMT, the local and temporary tactical pause in military activity will not apply to Gaza City, which will be considered a dangerous combat zone.”

The army spokesperson said the army would continue offensive operations against “terrorist organisations,” while claiming to support humanitarian efforts in Gaza.

Eyewitnesses said that intense firepower and airstrikes were concentrated in the northern and eastern districts of the city, with heavy smoke rising over residential areas.

Residents reported that Israeli warplanes were flying continuously over the city, while explosions and fires erupted in multiple neighbourhoods, including Al-Karama, Al-Saftawi, Abu Iskandar, the end of Al-Jalaa Street, and the Intelligence Towers.

One million at risk

In response, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) warned that “an intensified military operation in Gaza City would put around 1 million people at risk of being forcibly displaced again.”

RECOMMENDED

“With famine already confirmed in the area, any further escalation would deepen suffering and push more people toward catastrophe,” it added.

Israel’s full blockade of Gaza, in place since early March, has created catastrophic conditions for its 2.4 million residents, leading to famine, widespread disease and the collapse of essential services.

Israel has killed around 63,000 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023.

The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defence minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

SOURCE:AA
