Iranian officials held out hope for progress towards a deal to forestall fresh conflict when talks with US negotiators resume on Thursday, despite a huge American military build-up in the Middle East.

Speaking to CBS News on Sunday, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said details of a possible deal were being drawn up ahead of the renewed talks on Tehran's nuclear programme.

Badr Albusaidi, the foreign minister of regional mediator Oman, said talks would resume on Thursday in Geneva "with a positive push to go the extra mile towards finalising the deal".

US threats of military action have multiplied since a nationwide protest movement in Iran sparked a deadly crackdown.

"If the US attacks us, then we have every right to defend ourselves," Araghchi said, alluding to American interests in the region as potential targets.

Still, he said, "There is a good chance of having a diplomatic solution.”

In a social media post, Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian likewise said previous talks "yielded encouraging signals".

After a recent round of discussions in Geneva, Iran said it was preparing a draft proposal for an agreement that would avert military action.

"I believe that when we meet, probably this Thursday in Geneva again, we can work on those elements and prepare a good text and come to a fast deal," Araghchi told CBS.