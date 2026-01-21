Türkiye considers all initiatives aimed at establishing peace in Gaza to be important, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told his Brazilian counterpart, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, expressing appreciation for Brazil's refusal to remain silent on Israel’s Gaza genocide.

In a phone call, Erdogan and Lula da Silva discussed the bilateral, regional, and global issues, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal on Wednesday.

Ankara will continue to work towards ending the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, establishing peace, and rebuilding the Palestinian enclave, Erdogan added.

The Turkish president also said that they will continue to work on developing and advancing bilateral ties in many domains.

Israel has killed more than 71,000 Palestinians and wounded over 171,000, destroying around 90 percent of Gaza’s civilian infrastructure in its genocidal war on the enclave since October 2023.