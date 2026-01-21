TÜRKİYE
Türkiye considers all initiatives aimed at establishing peace in Gaza to be important, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told his Brazilian counterpart, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, expressing appreciation for Brazil's refusal to remain silent on Israel’s Gaza genocide.

In a phone call, Erdogan and Lula da Silva discussed the bilateral, regional, and global issues, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal on Wednesday.

Ankara will continue to work towards ending the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, establishing peace, and rebuilding the Palestinian enclave, Erdogan added.

The Turkish president also said that they will continue to work on developing and advancing bilateral ties in many domains.

Israel has killed more than 71,000 Palestinians and wounded over 171,000, destroying around 90 percent of Gaza’s civilian infrastructure in its genocidal war on the enclave since October 2023.

In its latest attacks on Gaza and another blatant violation of the ceasefire, Israel killed at least eleven Palestinians, including three journalists, women and children.

Israeli forces continue to occupy southern and eastern buffer zones in Gaza, as well as large parts of northern Gaza, occupying more than 50 percent of the territory.

Since the ceasefire took effect on October 10, 2025, Israeli attacks have killed 483 Palestinians and wounded 1,287 others, while Israel has severely restricted the entry of food, shelter supplies and medical aid into Gaza, where about 2.4 million Palestinians live in dire conditions.

