A Nigerian court slapped terrorism charges on embattled former justice minister Abubakar Malami, who is also facing allegations of financial crimes.

Malami, who was attorney general and justice minister between November 2015 and May 2023, was earlier accused with his wife and son of laundering money worth 8.7 billion naira (about $6 million).

The federal high court in Abuja on Tuesday charged him with "knowingly" abetting "terrorism financing by refusing to prosecute terrorism financiers whose case files were brought to your office".

Malami was jointly accused with his son Abdulaziz Malami of engaging "to commit act of terrorism by having in your possesion" an unlicensed pistol and ammunition at his home.

They both pleaded not guilty.