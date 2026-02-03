WORLD
Nigerian court charges ex-justice minister Malami with terrorism offences
Prosecutors allege Abubakar Malami "knowingly" abetting "terrorism financing by refusing to prosecute terrorism financiers whose case files were brought to your office".
He and his son Abdulaziz Malami were jointly accused of possessing an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. / Others
February 3, 2026

A Nigerian court slapped terrorism charges on embattled former justice minister Abubakar Malami, who is also facing allegations of financial crimes.

Malami, who was attorney general and justice minister between November 2015 and May 2023, was earlier accused with his wife and son of laundering money worth 8.7 billion naira (about $6 million).

The federal high court in Abuja on Tuesday charged him with "knowingly" abetting "terrorism financing by refusing to prosecute terrorism financiers whose case files were brought to your office".

Malami was jointly accused with his son Abdulaziz Malami of engaging "to commit act of terrorism by having in your possesion" an unlicensed pistol and ammunition at his home.

They both pleaded not guilty.

Nigeria has for a decade and half been battling an insurgency that has left more than 40,000 people dead and driven nearly two million others from their homes.

Malami was granted bail last month in the money laundering case but re-arrested shortly after his release.

Malami is the latest top official of the administration of former president Muhammadu Buhari administration to face trial for fraud.

