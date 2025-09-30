Alphabet-owned YouTube has agreed to pay $24.5 million to settle a lawsuit filed by US President Donald Trump over the suspension of his account following the January 2021 Capitol riots.
The deal makes Google the last of the three major tech companies to resolve lawsuits Trump filed in July 2021, accusing them of unlawfully silencing conservative viewpoints.
He had also sued X, and Facebook owner Meta, as well as their chief executives.
Meta and X agreed earlier this year to pay settlements.
In January, Meta reached a $25 million deal, with $22 million designated for a fund to build Trump’s planned presidential library in Miami.
In February, X settled for about $10 million.
Under the YouTube agreement, $22 million will be paid on Trump’s behalf to the Trust for the National Mall, a nonprofit designated to finance a $200 million ballroom that Trump is building at the White House.
The 90,000-square-foot facility is expected to be completed "long before" his term ends in January 2029, the filing said.
The remaining portion of the settlement will go to other plaintiffs in the case, including the American Conservative Union — sponsor of the Conservative Political Action Conference — and US author Naomi Wolf.
YouTube did not admit wrongdoing and will not make product or policy changes as part of the settlement.
Trump was not permanently removed from YouTube in 2021 but was suspended from uploading new videos.
His account was restored in 2023.
The lawsuits stemmed from decisions by major platforms to restrict Trump’s accounts after the Capitol riots, citing the risk of further violence.
Trump repeatedly argued that the bans were politically motivated censorship.