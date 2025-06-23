On June 9, Israeli forces intercepted Madleen, a Gaza-bound civilian ship in international waters. Part of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, it carried medical aid and peaceful activists protesting Israel’s siege of Gaza. Among them was Greta Thunberg, who live-streamed the event, describing it as a “kidnapping.” The ship’s seizure was not just a violation of maritime norms; it was a message.

Under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea ( UNCLOS ), attacking a civilian ship in international waters is tantamount to piracy. Yet there was no diplomatic outcry, no international response.

Such description of the incident, though, echoed far beyond the vessel. Increasingly, expressions of solidarity with Palestinians, however nonviolent, are treated not merely as controversial but criminal. Peaceful protest, humanitarian aid, and even public empathy for Palestinians are now met with disciplinary force. The suppression of protest reflects a broader erosion of international norms.

Therefore, this wasn’t just an attack on a ship. It was an assault on the voice of conscience. In a world where a peaceful humanitarian mission is met with military force, where resistance to genocide is punished, none of us are safe. And none of us can stay sane in the face of such normalised horror.

Gaza: a mirror, not a mirage

Since October 7, 2023, Gaza has become the epicentre of one of the most brutal and widely documented atrocities in modern history. Israeli bombardments have killed over 60,000 Palestinians , many of them women and children. Civilian infrastructure, from hospitals to schools, has been turned into rubble.

But this is not just about Gaza. It is about how the world responds or fails to respond to suffering. It reflects how selective morality and political convenience override the principles of justice. The blockade, the bombardments, and now the silencing of those who try to help, demonstrate a larger global disorder.

Gaza is not an exception. It is a mirror held up to the international community’s hypocrisy.

Western governments that rally quickly for Ukraine appear muted when Palestinian lives are involved. This double standard fractures the global moral order, creating hierarchies of whose suffering matters.

The global discourse on Palestinian suffering is uniquely constrained. Public outcry for Palestinians is often cast as suspicious, or even subversive. The cases are now too familiar: a student voices anguish over the bombing of Gaza; her visa is revoked. When journalists, academics, or activists attempt to speak out, they face social ostracism or legal reprisal.

From those aboard the Madleen to Turkish academic Rumeysa Ozturk, who was “ kidnapped ” in the street by state officials recently after criticising the US complicity in Israeli crimes, governments are increasingly treating moral clarity as a political danger. None of these individuals was accused of violence, nor even of incitement. Their error lay in expressing the wrong kind of solidarity.

This is not just a legal failure. It’s a psychological wound on our collective conscience. When truth becomes dangerous and silence becomes the safest option, justice is no longer a pillar of global order. It's a performance, reserved for the few deemed worthy.

And what that mirror reveals is terrifying for all of us.

The psychological toll of watching these events unfold is profound. To witness mass suffering while being told to remain silent creates a dangerous dissonance. In such a climate, moral clarity is not welcomed, it is punished. Visa cancellations, job suspensions, public censure: these are becoming common responses to dissent.

We are not merely witnessing war crimes; we are enduring a breakdown in the very concepts that hold us together as human beings. The ongoing genocide in Gaza doesn’t just kill bodies; it wounds our collective mind. It destabilises our belief in truth, justice, and empathy. And in a world where injustice is met with silence or suppression, even sanity itself is at risk.

The global conscience has created a dangerous hierarchy of whose lives matter, whose suffering is “grievable,” and whose voices deserve to be heard.

This is not just about the limits of free speech. It’s about who gets to grieve, who gets to belong, and who must constantly prove their right to be heard. Judith Butler once asked : Whose lives are grievable?

Gaza forces us to ask: Whose grief is allowed to be public?

Related TRT Global - Criminalising solidarity: The high cost of supporting Palestine

Emotional paralysis in the age of horror