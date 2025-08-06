The Kremlin has described a high-level meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US presidential envoy Steven Witkoff as "useful and constructive", as diplomatic efforts intensify ahead of a looming US-imposed deadline for a Ukraine ceasefire deal.

Speaking to reporters in Moscow on Wednesday, senior Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov confirmed that President Putin met with Witkoff earlier in the day for approximately three hours.

The talks, held behind closed doors, focused primarily on the ongoing war in Ukraine and the potential for renewed strategic cooperation between Moscow and Washington.

“US Presidential Special Envoy Steven Witkoff was received by our president this morning. A very useful and constructive conversation took place,” Ushakov said, according to the Russian state news agency RIA.

Specific messages delivered

Ushakov noted that the Russian side delivered specific messages related to the conflict in Ukraine and received “corresponding signals” on behalf of President Donald Trump.