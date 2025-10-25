US President Donald Trump on Friday accused senior officials from former US President Joe Biden’s administration of authorising a secret surveillance programme targeting lawmakers.

“Documents show conclusively that Christopher Wray, Deranged Jack Smith, Merrick Garland, Lisa Monaco, and other crooked lowlifes from the failed Biden Administration, signed off on Operation Arctic Frost,” Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

Trump said the operation involved spying on members of Congress and recording their phone calls. “They cheated and rigged the 2020 Presidential Election,” he said.

“These Radical Left Lunatics should be prosecuted for their illegal and highly unethical behaviour!” Trump added.