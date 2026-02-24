More than 30 leaders in the "Coalition of the Willing" and G7 global powers, including US President Donald Trump, reaffirmed their "unwavering support for Ukraine" and urged Russia to agree to an "unconditional ceasefire" on the fourth anniversary of the Ukraine war.

Countries including Britain, France and Germany called on Moscow to engage in peace talks "in a meaningful way and to agree to a full, unconditional ceasefire", according to a statement released by Berlin on Tuesday after the group met virtually.

Europe has a leading role to play in this process, joined by other partners," the leaders of the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Canada and Japan said.

Leaders of the G7 global powers, in the first joint declaration by G7 leaders on Ukraine since Trump's return to the White House a year ago, said:

"We express our continued support for President Trump's efforts to achieve these objectives by initiating a peace process and bringing the parties to direct discussions.”

They also noted their support for the “Coalition of the Willing”, which has offered security guarantees to Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire, adding "that only Ukraine and Russia, working together in good faith negotiations, can reach a peace agreement".

Four years after the war, hundreds of thousands have been killed, millions have been forced to flee, and much of eastern Ukraine has been destroyed.

In the midst of another winter of combat, the G7 said it has provided financial support along with "critical equipment" in recent weeks, such as generators and turbines, to aid Ukraine’s energy supplies.

The United States has been pushing to end the conflict, mediating talks between the two sides this year in Geneva and Abu Dhabi, but they remain at odds over the issue of territory.