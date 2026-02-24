WORLD
EU, G7 and allies reaffirm support for Ukraine on war anniversary
Four years after the war, hundreds of thousands have been killed, millions have been forced to flee, and much of eastern Ukraine has been destroyed.
EU chief in Kiev vows to deliver Ukraine loan. / AFP
February 24, 2026

More than 30 leaders in the "Coalition of the Willing" and G7 global powers, including US President Donald Trump, reaffirmed their "unwavering support for Ukraine" and urged Russia to agree to an "unconditional ceasefire" on the fourth anniversary of the Ukraine war.

Countries including Britain, France and Germany called on Moscow to engage in peace talks "in a meaningful way and to agree to a full, unconditional ceasefire", according to a statement released by Berlin on Tuesday after the group met virtually.

Europe has a leading role to play in this process, joined by other partners," the leaders of the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Canada and Japan said.

Leaders of the G7 global powers, in the first joint declaration by G7 leaders on Ukraine since Trump's return to the White House a year ago, said:

"We express our continued support for President Trump's efforts to achieve these objectives by initiating a peace process and bringing the parties to direct discussions.”

They also noted their support for the “Coalition of the Willing”, which has offered security guarantees to Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire, adding "that only Ukraine and Russia, working together in good faith negotiations, can reach a peace agreement".

In the midst of another winter of combat, the G7 said it has provided financial support along with "critical equipment" in recent weeks, such as generators and turbines, to aid Ukraine’s energy supplies.

The United States has been pushing to end the conflict, mediating talks between the two sides this year in Geneva and Abu Dhabi, but they remain at odds over the issue of territory.

EU

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said the bloc would make good on a multi-billion- dollar loan for Ukraine despite Hungary vetoing the measure.

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban is stalling both the $106 billion loan and a fresh round of sanctions on Russia until Kiev reopens a key oil pipeline.

Ukraine says the Druzhba pipeline, which crosses its territory to deliver Russian oil to Slovakia and Hungary, was damaged on January 27 by Russian strikes.

"Let me be crystal clear: the loan was agreed by 27 heads of state and government in the European Council. They have given their word. This word cannot be broken," von der Leyen said.

"We will deliver on the loan one way or the other. Let me be very clear. We have different options, and we will use them," she said at a press conference in Kiev with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

SOURCE:AFP
