The modern incarnation of the East India Company – the legendary English trading firm that once ruled vast parts of India with a private army twice the size of the British military – has filed for bankruptcy in England.

Revived as a luxury goods brand in 2010, the modern version of the old trading behemoth has sought protection under insolvency laws, citing mounting debts .

Despite the prestige associated with a high-end retail business, the 21st-century version of the East India Company was only a shadow of its original self.

The reincarnated form of the East India Company sold teas, chocolates, spices, and nostalgia-invoking replicas of historic ships, a far cry from the time when its forebearer raised an army of its own to maintain a monopoly over the trade of tea, cotton, and spices from Asia to Europe and the Americas.

Indian businessman Sanjiv Mehta acquired the dormant trademark in the 2000s for a reported £10 million in a move seen as a form of revenge for the colonised .

The high price was solely for the nostalgia-evoking nametag, as the British Parliament dissolved the original East India Company back in 1874.

In other words, the purchase of the unique name was meant to revive the empire's glamour without actual imperialism, that too in the heart of London, by a businessman of Indian origin.

“A company which once owned India is now owned by an Indian... a feeling of the empire striking back,” Mehta said in 2020.

But the brand struggled for years and eventually crashed under the weight of debt .

Related Starvation as a weapon: From British colonialism to Gaza today - TRT World - TRT World

A financial innovation of its time

In the late 1500s, Europe was abuzz with tales of the Spice Islands, or modern-day Indonesia.

Consumers in Europe were willing to pay handsomely for nutmeg, cloves, and pepper, which grew like weeds on Southeast Asian islands.

The popularity of these spices in Europe was for many reasons.

They enhanced the flavour and preserved food for later use before the invention of refrigerators.

The use of these spices also masked the taste of rotting meat.

But the Portuguese and Dutch controlled the sea routes at the time, leaving little space for English merchants to operate.

A group of London businessmen petitioned Queen Elizabeth I for a charter, which she granted on December 31, 1600.

What made the newly formed business entity unique was its structure: the East India Company was set up as one of the world's first joint-stock companies , a financial innovation at the time.

Until that point, business entities had no mechanism to protect their owners from losing everything in the event of a business failure.

But the joint-stock company introduced the concept of limited liability.

The new structure allowed a considerably large number of investors to own shares in a perpetually running business.

That meant every investor faced a business risk proportional to their investment and received a corresponding share in the net profit.

Investors in the East India Company reaped profits as high as 400 percent on the trade of exotic items like nutmegs and cloves.

Within decades, the East India Company raised huge amounts of money through stock sales to fund its ever-expanding fleets that rivalled those of national navies.

The company's stock was traded on what became the London Stock Exchange 200 years later.

An army of its own

The East India Company started facing cutthroat competition from competitors like the Dutch East India Company, founded two years later.

The competition became so intense that the rival company from the Netherlands captured and beheaded English traders in the 1623 Amboyna Massacre over spice monopolies.

This nudged the East India Company towards raising its own private army.