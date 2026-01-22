US President Donald Trump has called for former Special Counsel Jack Smith to be "prosecuted for his actions," saying on social media that Smith has committed "large scale perjury."



Trump said his comments were based on Smith's testimony before Congress earlier on Thursday. It was the first time he publicly testified since stepping down as special counsel last year ahead of Trump returning to the White House.



During that testimony, Smith said he believed that Trump's Justice Department would find some way to indict him.

Smith defended his prosecution of Trump in the long-awaited showdown with Republican critics in the US Congress, citing overwhelming evidence that he led a "criminal scheme" to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

A veteran federal attorney and former war crimes prosecutor in The Hague, Smith told lawmakers his team of investigators had "developed proof beyond a reasonable doubt that President Trump engaged in criminal activity."

"Rather than accept his defeat in the 2020 presidential election, President Trump engaged in a criminal scheme to overturn the results and prevent the lawful transfer of power," he said.

Trump attacked Smith in a Truth Social post as he was testifying, calling him a "deranged animal, who shouldn't be allowed to practice law" and saying Attorney General Pam Bondi is "hopefully... looking at what he's done."

Asked about Trump's repeated threats, Smith said "I will not be intimidated."

"I think these statements are also made as a warning to others (about) what will happen if they stand up," he added.

Smith said his decision to indict the Republican leader was taken "without regard to President Trump's political association, activities, beliefs, or candidacy in the 2024 presidential election."

Smith was named special counsel in 2022 by attorney general Merrick Garland and charged Trump with plotting to overturn the results of the 2020 election he lost to Democrat Joe Biden, and separately with mishandling classified documents.

Trump denied both charges and sought to frame them as politically motivated, accusing the Justice Department of being weaponized against him.

Neither case came to trial and Smith, in line with a Justice Department policy of not prosecuting a sitting president, dropped them both after Trump won the November 2024 vote.

Smith rejected Republican claims that his decision to charge Trump was politically motivated.