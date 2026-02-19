POLITICS
4 min read
Five key takeaways from Donald Trump's Board of Peace speech
US President repeats call for Iran to end its nuclear programme as world leaders gather for the inaugural Board of Peace meeting at US Institute of Peace in Washington DC.
Five key takeaways from Donald Trump's Board of Peace speech
Inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace, in Washington / Reuters
Sadiq S BhatSadiq S Bhat
4 hours ago

Washington, DC, — US President Donald Trump has addressed the first meeting of his peace board in Washington, DC, urging Iran to secure a diplomatic nuclear deal while signalling possible military consequences if talks collapse.

He also announced a planned US contribution of $10 billion to support efforts to resolve global conflicts.

Trump said the body would work alongside the UN while pushing reforms he argues past diplomacy failed to deliver. He also pointed to a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas as proof that diplomacy can succeed.

Casting peace as achievable but difficult, the US President urged sustained international cooperation and stronger leadership.

Here are five key takeaways from Trump’s Thursday speech.

Peace is simple in concept but hard to achieve

Trump, who convened his Board of Peace with representatives from more than 40 countries and observers from a dozen more, repeatedly emphasised that the Board's mission is straightforward: "What we’re doing is very simple: peace."

He described "peace" as "an easy word to say but a hard word to produce," stressing the need to not just make peace but "make the peace stick" through determined leadership and international cooperation.

US commits $10 billion to Board of Peace

Trump announced a major US contribution of $10 billion to fund the board's efforts in resolving conflicts, starting with Gaza reconstruction and stability.

He framed this as an "investment in stability" for vital regions, noting that every dollar supports hope and harmony.

“Every dollar spent is an investment in stability and the hope of new and harmonious — it’s a region that’s so important and so vibrant and so incredible,” Trump said.

Trump named Saudi Arabia, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, the UAE, Morocco, Bahrain, Qatar, Uzbekistan and Kuwait have given more than $7 billion towards Gaza relief, and that Indonesia, Morocco, Albania, Kosovo and Kazakhstan “have all committed troops and police to stabilise Gaza.”

Egypt and Jordan, he added, “are likewise providing very, very substantial help, troops, training and support for a very trustworthy Palestinian police force.”

RECOMMENDED

Pressure on Iran for a nuclear deal, with threats implied

In his remarks, Trump urged Iran to reach a diplomatic agreement on its nuclear programme soon, warning that "bad things will happen" otherwise and hinting at potential military consequences.

He suggested outcomes could emerge "over the next probably 10 days," tying this to the board's broader peace efforts.

“Good talks are being had. It’s proven to be, over the years, not easy to make a meaningful deal with Iran. We have to make a meaningful deal, otherwise, bad things happen, but we have to make a meaningful deal,” Trump said.

“We do have some work to do with Iran. They can’t have a nuclear weapons. Very simple. You can’t have peace in the Middle East if they have a nuclear weapon.”

Board of Peace will oversee and strengthen UN

Trump positioned his new body as a supervisory entity, saying the Board would "almost be looking over the United Nations" to ensure it "runs properly," provides better facilities, and gets necessary funding.

He criticised past international approaches as ineffective and claimed the board proves "with determined leadership, nothing is impossible."

“We’re going to make sure its facilities are good. They (UN) need help, and they need help money wise. We’re going to help them money wise, and we’re going to make sure the United Nations is viable,” Trump said.

“The United Nations has tremendous potential. A lot of people didn’t like what I said. They said, ‘Oh, you shouldn’t say that, because, you know, we don’t care about the United Nations.’ No, it’s really very important, and I think it’s going to eventually live up to potential. That will be a big day,” he said.

Optimism from past successes and global ambition

Trump highlighted his role in ending Israel’s war in Gaza, returning hostages, and brokering other deals.

The US President noted that 11 jets were shot down during the India-Pakistan war, repeating his assertion that he has brought an end to eight wars, including the India-Pakistan clash in May 2025.

Trump expressed confidence that the board could solve "impossible" problems, with Norway hosting a future event and many world leaders involved.

RelatedTRT World - Here’s all that you need to know about Trump’s Board of Peace for Gaza
SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
US retail tycoon Les Wexner claims Epstein 'conned' him, but some Democrats doubt his honesty
White House says 'many reasons one could make' for more US strikes on Iran
Embattled billionaire Les Wexner to testify in congressional probe of Epstein files
Bulgaria to hold snap elections on April 19: President Iotova
Philippines' Sara Duterte declares 2028 presidential bid
Nobel Prize-winning scientist James Watson photographed with women in Epstein's house: Report
Court steps in as US immigration judge stops removal of Palestinian student
Trump's immigration ratings slide to record low as support among men falls
Carney launches major defence plan to cut Canada's reliance on US
Geneva becomes Ground Zero for diplomacy with Iran nuclear and Ukraine peace talks
Iran has not agreed to all 'red lines' set out by Trump —Vance
Rubio names Tibet envoy in revival of US 'human rights' push under Trump
Jose Jeri becomes 7th president in 10 years to be ousted in Peru
Billionaire Hyatt chair Tom Pritzker becomes latest bigwig to face fallout over Epstein ties
Trump says US in talks with Cuba, calls it a 'failed state'
Trump says he will be involved indirectly in Iran talks
Lebanon says next Hezbollah disarmament phase to take four months
UN experts urge probe into Epstein files, warn crimes against humanity possible
'Racist slob' and 'modern Klansman' Randy Fine faces resignation calls over rabid anti-Muslim post
Canada's Carney to tour India next month amidst US tariffs and dispute over Sikh killing