Washington, DC, — US President Donald Trump has addressed the first meeting of his peace board in Washington, DC, urging Iran to secure a diplomatic nuclear deal while signalling possible military consequences if talks collapse.

He also announced a planned US contribution of $10 billion to support efforts to resolve global conflicts.

Trump said the body would work alongside the UN while pushing reforms he argues past diplomacy failed to deliver. He also pointed to a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas as proof that diplomacy can succeed.

Casting peace as achievable but difficult, the US President urged sustained international cooperation and stronger leadership.

Here are five key takeaways from Trump’s Thursday speech.

Peace is simple in concept but hard to achieve

Trump, who convened his Board of Peace with representatives from more than 40 countries and observers from a dozen more, repeatedly emphasised that the Board's mission is straightforward: "What we’re doing is very simple: peace."

He described "peace" as "an easy word to say but a hard word to produce," stressing the need to not just make peace but "make the peace stick" through determined leadership and international cooperation.

US commits $10 billion to Board of Peace

Trump announced a major US contribution of $10 billion to fund the board's efforts in resolving conflicts, starting with Gaza reconstruction and stability.

He framed this as an "investment in stability" for vital regions, noting that every dollar supports hope and harmony.

“Every dollar spent is an investment in stability and the hope of new and harmonious — it’s a region that’s so important and so vibrant and so incredible,” Trump said.

Trump named Saudi Arabia, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, the UAE, Morocco, Bahrain, Qatar, Uzbekistan and Kuwait have given more than $7 billion towards Gaza relief, and that Indonesia, Morocco, Albania, Kosovo and Kazakhstan “have all committed troops and police to stabilise Gaza.”

Egypt and Jordan, he added, “are likewise providing very, very substantial help, troops, training and support for a very trustworthy Palestinian police force.”